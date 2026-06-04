Australian dad calmly teaches young daughter how to remove python from house as mom unfazed

A Reddit video of an Australian father calmly teaching his young daughter how to remove a snake from their house is leaving viewers equally impressed and horrified.

To some, it looked like fearless parenting. To others, it was a vivid reminder of how closely people and wildlife can end up living together.

In the video, he guides his elementary-school-age daughter through identifying the snake and using a broom-and-pillowcase method to contain it safely.

Commenters identified the animal as a python, which is nonvenomous but still very much not something most people want slithering through their home.

The father narrates each step in a calm, steady voice, leading some to be reminded of the dynamic between the father and daughter on the Australian show "Bluey."

"This episode of Bluey is called Snake Mop!" one commenter joked.

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"Bandit going, 'Now you get behind him Bluey, and give 'im a poke in the bum,'" added another.

Many viewers outside Australia were shocked that a child took part at all, but Australian commenters, especially those in rural areas, said kids often grow up with snake-safety lessons because pythons, eastern browns, and tiger snakes can show up around homes in some regions. True to form, the mom entered the home toward the end of the video and looked completely unfazed in having to step around her young daughter conducting the snake-removal exercise.

In many parts of the world, human development is increasingly overlapping with wildlife habitat, leading to more encounters inside garages, backyards, and houses.

As land is cleared and neighborhoods expand, animals often lose cover and wind up seeking shelter, shade, or food closer to people.

A python is very different from a venomous snake, and misidentification can be dangerous.

Commenters were split between amazement and disbelief. Some marveled at the "matter-of-fact" parenting style, while others said they couldn't imagine letting a child get that close to a snake under any circumstances.

Several pointed out that when snakes regularly enter homes, practical education can be less about bravery than basic safety.

"Python. A great snake to teach kids about how important snakes are to the ecosystem of Australia. We learnt about them as kids, held them etc. some great lessons learned," one commenter shared.

One commenter was more alarmed than amazed. "This is a python, so relatively ok to do this, but DO NOT teach anyone to do it unless they are rock solid at identifying the snake," they wrote. "We are host to the most venomous snakes in the world in Aus, and a child that size doesn't do well with an EB, Taipan, Tiger or even black snake envenomation. Really bad idea. Children are taught: back away slowly. Tell an adult. Never, ever interact with the snake."

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