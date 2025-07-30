Farmer calls out little-known issues created by popular landscaping product: 'I have always been shocked and dismayed'

"Definitely something to be keeping a close eye on."

"Anyone else think it's WILD that plastic landscape mulch is allowed in organic food production?" asked one farmer before highlighting a range of issues associated with the popular landscaping product.

Posting on Instagram, Briana Bosch (@blossomandbranchfarm) released an informative video explaining the perils of using plastic landscaping fabric.

As explained in the post, plastic landscaping fabric releases microplastics into the soil, along with thousands of chemicals that were involved in the plastic production. Organic farms prioritize environmentally friendly and sustainable practices, yet many of them use this fabric that is contaminating our soils.

Some biodegradable mulches are not much better because they contain toxic chemicals that are allowed to leach into the soil. A study by scientists in Norway and Germany found that many of these mulches contain more than 1,000 chemical features, with some containing as many as 20,000.

In addition to polluting the soil, landscaping fabric often just doesn't work. Most people lay it to avoid weeds in their garden, but a lot of the seeds from these undesired plants are transported in the air, landing on top of the fabric and growing down through it. This makes it harder to remove unwanted plants and ends up costing people more time and money.

Rewilding your yard with native plants can help reduce the need for things like landscape fabric in your own garden. Native plants help keep weeds at bay and reduce garden maintenance, while also contributing to lower costs. Unlike traditional lawns, native plants don't require excessive watering or fertilizer application as they are adapted to the local weather and soil conditions. Natural lawns are also another great option, replacing traditional monoculture grass lawns with plants such as clover or buffalo grass.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Native plant gardens are also great for local wildlife and support pollinator populations, which are vital for producing much of the food we eat.

"Microplastic pollution is really an emergent concern, definitely something to be keeping a close eye on as we start to get a better understanding of the impacts," one commenter wrote.

"I have always been shocked and dismayed with this widespread practice!" added another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.