Gardener says most 'organic' gardens still harm pollinators — and names the products to skip

"Don't spray neem oil on flowers, especially when bees are working."

A TikTok creator says home gardeners often treat "organic" as if it automatically means pollinator-safe, even though that's not always true for bees and other beneficial insects.

In the video, the permaculture specialist argues that many well-intentioned gardeners still rely on products and habits that can harm the very insects their plants depend on.

What happened?

In this TikTok by Porch, The Garden Master (@theporchpotager), the creator runs through several common garden practices he says can put pollinators at risk.

The self-proclaimed Garden Guru opens with a blunt message: "Many people claim organic garden, but most aren't pollinator-friendly." He continues, "For me, the pollinators are my friends. And not just because I know I need them, but they need me too."

Presented as a first-person walk through his garden, the clip turns into a list of what not to do for anyone hoping pollinators will keep returning.

He also singles out several products, saying, "Don't use diatomaceous earth because it doesn't know the difference between a pest or a bee. Don't use [sevin] dust. If it lands on a pollinator, that's game over. Don't spray neem oil on flowers, especially when bees are working."

Even herb flowers play an important role, he explains: "Don't cut off all the flowers of your herbs. Those flowers provide low-maintenance nectar for your bees."

Why does it matter?

Pollinators are a major part of the equation for anyone growing fruits, vegetables, or herbs at home. Bees and other beneficial insects help support healthier gardens and stronger harvests, which can mean more homegrown food and less money spent on produce at the store.

A treatment that kills garden pests on contact can also injure or kill pollinators if it is applied in the wrong place or at the wrong time. As the creator puts it, "Believe it or not, keeping pollinators thriving is the secret to a healthy garden."

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "Ain't put a single chemical in my pollinator paradise." Another said, "I love gardening for the pollinators."

A third viewer praised the format of the advice, commenting, "I love a good 'What Not To Do' list. Very well done!"

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