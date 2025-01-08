Homeowners show off epic tiny guest house with stunning mountain views: 'Tower ... is finally complete'

Tiny houses all share one thing in common: their compact size. However, there is a lot of room for creativity and uniqueness in each tiny house's layout and design.

In a recent Reddit post to r/TinyHouses, a homesteader shared photos of their one-of-a-kind guard tower, equipped with all the conveniences of a modern home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Our 18-square-meter Orchard Guard Tower by Homestead Albania is finally complete," the OP wrote in the caption.

Arti and Kim Malaj run Homestead Albania, which has a vineyard, organic garden, and orchard in northern Albania. They built the guard tower tiny home on their property to accommodate overnight guests.

Inside its 18 square meters of living space, it offers a stocked kitchen, double bed, loveseat that folds out into a single bed, and storage. The home also has a bathroom with a full walk-in shower, flushing toilet, and washer/dryer combo unit.

The post's photos show the tiny home's view of the valley and Albanian Alps, as well as the modern kitchen and bedroom with large windows.

The Malajs' guard tower is an excellent example of how cozy and well-appointed tiny homes can be. If you're curious to see it for yourself, you can book a stay on Homestead Albania's website.

Beyond Albania, there are many tiny homes worldwide from which inspiration can be drawn.

For example, Canadian startup CABN created affordable, energy-efficient, quick-to-build tiny homes featuring solar energy and battery storage. Meanwhile, Ridgeline Tiny Homes creates compact dwellings with open layouts full of natural light that are perfect for eco-friendly, minimalist living.

Whatever the design, tiny homes offer many benefits, including a low cost of living, reduced utility costs, and less pollution output and energy waste. Even if you don't entirely make the switch to tiny living, you can embrace some of its minimalist principles and live more sustainably by decluttering your home, installing solar panels, or upcycling old furniture.

Tiny home enthusiasts were excited to see photos of Homestead Albania's Orchard Guard Tower and curious to learn more about the design.

"Link to that pullout couch?" one Reddit user asked in the comments. "It's very cute!"

The OP replied that the couch was custom-made in Albania.

"Absolutely beautiful," another Redditor commented on the build.

