Half-asleep husband thought he was petting the family cat at 3:30 a.m. until it turned out to be a baby opossum

A couple recently took to Reddit after a startling wildlife encounter in the middle of the night.

The original poster explained in the r/opossums subreddit that the situation started at about 3:30 a.m. when the husband, still half asleep, thought he had spotted the family cat, Macho, and reached down to pet it.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Half asleep, he bends down and starts petting our cat, so he thought, when he realized that our cat felt different," the post read. "That's when he focuses his eyes and realizes he was petting the baby opossum!! The baby opossum was playing dead."

The poster added that it took nearly an hour to trap the tiny intruder before releasing it into the front yard.

Users in the comments were equally surprised and amused by the situation.

"I love how the cat is just sitting there like everything's normal," one commenter said.

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"I didn't realize opossum home invasion was a thing that happened so frequently," another mentioned.

Wild animals are increasingly turning up in human spaces as development, habitat loss, easy access to food, and openings around homes push them closer to people.

"Cat and dog doors very easily become rat, possum, squirrel and raccoon doors given the right motivation," one user added.

Opossums are often misunderstood, but they are generally not aggressive and are well known for defensive behaviors such as freezing or "playing dead."

They can also be helpful neighbors, eating insects and other pests, even if most people would prefer that help stay outside the bedroom.

At the same time, if you're interested in supporting local wildlife in a more intentional way, native plants and natural lawns can play an important role. They provide food and habitat for pollinators, birds, and other beneficial species, helping create a healthier ecosystem around your home without encouraging animals to wander inside.

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