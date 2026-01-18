Homeowner captures rare footage after noticing strange motion on nearby tree stump: 'Ma'am that's a dinosaur'

"Witness the astonishing encounter … Prepare to be amazed by its size!"

Ontario artist Briony Douglas had a unique backyard visitor that might be familiar to classic-cartoon fans.

"I was drinking [my] morning coffee and this giant Woody the Woodpecker showed up," Briony (@brionyd) posted on TikTok.

The bird, a pileated woodpecker, is well-known as the inspiration for the mischievous cartoon character. The signature red head crest and loud pecking sound are prominent in Briony's video.

The video doesn't have Woody's famous maniacal laugh, and it was the bird's eye-catching size that caught attention on TikTok.

"That's not a woodpecker that's a pterodactyl," one person commented.

Another TikTok user added: "That's amazing!"

Pileated woodpeckers can grow up to 17 inches long, thriving in large and decaying trees in old-growth forests across North America. Each bird can have a range of up to 2,000 acres, according to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Mass Audubon added that the population declined as Europeans started cutting down older trees when they settled in America. But centuries of regrowth have helped it to rebound.

Briony's backyard visitor may not have arrived if timbering had continued without protections. It's a good reminder about how our actions affect the environment and other critters.

Save America's Forests reported — citing data from the World Resources Institute — that less than 1% of virgin frontier forests in the lower 48 states remain with all native species intact. Those vast woodlands contained trees from 500 to 2,000 years old.

Fortunately, anyone can create a sanctuary in their backyard, regardless of its size. Rewilding your lawn is an upgrade that helps native plants and pollinators to thrive. The natural plan requires less work and can yield huge savings by eliminating fertilizers and other treatments.

Better yet, crucial birds, bees, and butterflies that are vital to our food supply blossom when native plants are present. Around 35% of the world's food crops rely on pollinators, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The National Wildlife Federation has a handy guide to help you find native plants that grow well in your region. Clover and buffalo grass are often options in North America.

The right habitat could draw in all sorts of unique animals, including giant birds.

"Witness the astonishing encounter … Prepare to be amazed by its size!" Briony wrote.

Other commenters had more prehistoric class identifications.

"Ma'am that's a dinosaur," one person wrote.

