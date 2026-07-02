Backyard gardener has never had luck with onions, but fills a wheelbarrow with a giant harvest this year

Before the harvest is finished, the sheer volume is already creating a storage problem.

A backyard gardener's onion harvest is showing just how dramatically one season can turn around.

Her earlier frustration makes the result stand out even more: after saying she'd "never been successful at growing onions," the gardener ended up with a wheelbarrow full of oversized red onions.

What happened?

Harvest day is the focus of a recent post on TikTok. At the start of the clip, the gardener says, "I can't believe today is finally here. It's onion harvest day."

The scale of the crop becomes clear as soon as the first onions are pulled from the ground.

"That's the biggest onion I've ever seen," one says, while the gardener holds up a massive red onion and adds, "Look at that red onion. It's huge. It's huge."

She credits part of the improvement to a different planting choice this year, saying, "This year, one thing I did different is I bought onion sets from Hoss."

Even with weeds visible throughout the patch, the onions kept producing impressively.

"We didn't do a good job of weeding, but … they still grow great," she says.

Before the harvest is finished, the sheer volume is already creating a storage problem. One row is enough to leave the gardener amazed, and after the second, the wheelbarrow is "completely filled to the brim," with two more rows still left to pull.

Why does it matter?

A successful onion crop can mean weeks or even months of kitchen use from a single planting, helping households stretch grocery budgets while relying less on store-bought produce.

The video also shows something many new gardeners learn over time: A disappointing crop one year does not mean permanent failure.

Because the gardener says she "would have been thrilled even if these onions were all baby ones," the final result feels even more rewarding.

Growing food at home can reduce packaging waste and cut down on the transportation needed to bring produce to supermarkets.

What are people saying?

One wrote, "Our onions didn't come in this year," while another said, "I just harvested my onions and they look so good."

Others connected with the pace of the growing season.

"I swear we just planted the garden how are we harvesting already!" one commenter wrote.

"It's my first time this year that I'm growing and I'm loving it," another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.