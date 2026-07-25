Found alone outside, one-eyed kitten wasn't meant to stay, then became the family dog's shadow

In one gentle photo the kitten is shown with its tail wrapped around the dog's paw.

A one-eyed rescue cat is winning hearts online after its new family shared videos of the kitten forming an unlikely bond with the family dog.

What happened?

Yahoo! Life shared videos of the kitten settling into its new home, highlighting how quickly an unexpected animal friendship formed after its rescue.

"I found a tiny one-eyed kitten [and I] never planned on keeping him," the video caption explained.

However, after bringing the kitten home, the family's gentle bulldog quickly formed a close bond with its new feline companion.

From there, the video shows the kitten's progress through recovery, including treatment, time in a recovery collar, and a gradual return to full strength while getting used to life inside the home.

Later scenes focus on the relationship that develops with the family's dog. The two are shown playing, resting together, and even wearing matching outfits, and in one gentle photo, the kitten is shown with its tail wrapped around the dog's paw.

Why does it matter?

A kitten that might not have survived alone outdoors instead gets the chance to heal, adapt, and enjoy a safe home.

Pets with visible injuries or disabilities can still live full, affectionate, joyful lives. In this case, losing an eye did not stop the kitten from thriving or from forming a deep bond with another animal in the home.

Families considering adoption may overlook animals with medical needs in shelters or rescues. A special-needs pet may require extra patience or treatment early on, but that does not mean the animal cannot become a playful, loving companion.

What can I do?

If you ever find a kitten alone outdoors, the first step is to assess the situation carefully. Very young kittens are sometimes left temporarily while a mother cat searches for food, but an obvious injury or immediate danger means it is time to contact a veterinarian, animal shelter, or local rescue group as soon as possible.

If you can safely intervene, keeping the animal warm and contained while waiting for professional guidance can make a difference. Visible injuries are not always untreatable; many cats recover well with prompt medical care and supportive homes.

People thinking about adding a pet to the family may also want to consider adoption, including animals that may not look "perfect" on paper. Older pets, bonded animals, and those with past injuries are often passed over even though they have just as much love to give.

And if adoption is not possible, fostering, donating to rescue organizations, or simply sharing local shelter posts can help vulnerable animals get a second chance.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.