Woman reveals grandma's clever hack using empty ketchup bottles: 'A staple in my life'

A ketchup bottle just might be the perfect olive oil hack.

If you've ever tried to add a splash of olive oil to your meal only to accidentally glug way too much into the pan, this hack will help solve any future mishaps.

TikTok creator Finding Me Daily (@findingmedaily) posted a video sharing her Italian grandma's hack.

"If you had an old Italian grandmother, maybe she taught you this trick," she says. "Or maybe it was just my old Italian grandmother."

She recommends saving your old plastic ketchup bottles and storing your oil in them. She makes the whole process easier by decanting the olive oil from a large tin into a measuring cup with a spout and then pouring it into an empty sauce bottle.

With this simple switch, you can have way better quantity control. This also reduces the chances of a dangerous accident with a glass bottle that gets slippery from the oil.

She demonstrates just how mess-free it can be to use a ketchup bottle, showing off a more child-friendly way to store oil.

The hack can save you money, offers one solution to keep your house cleaner, and makes your meals tastier.

Repurposing old containers can be a great way to level up your kitchen organization without having to splurge on brand-new storage solutions. Also, since most people probably have sauce bottles in their fridge, it can help prevent them from ending up in the trash.

With plastic waste such an enormous issue, reducing the amount of new plastic you buy can only be a good thing.

Hacks that both save you money and also keep your house cleaner are wins all around.

"Olive oil in a ketchup container. A staple in my life for longer than I can remember," Finding Me Daily wrote.

Another user playfully added, "Grandma knows best."

