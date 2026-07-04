Oklahoma City shelter fills after 500 animals are seized in meth bust, and it's still open to adopters

Birds, reptiles, cats, dogs, and a horse all need different housing, food, and medical care.

A recent drug bust in Oklahoma City uncovered 30 pounds of methamphetamine and over 500 domestic and exotic animals. In turn, a local shelter that took the animals in is urging community members to adopt, as the facility quickly reached full capacity.

What happened?

According to a report from KGOU, officials said exotic and domestic birds, dogs, cats, reptiles, and a horse were found in what could become the largest animal seizure in Oklahoma City history.

Within a few days, shelter workers had begun evaluating the animals after spending the night moving them from the home. They said most of the animals were birds.

Before the rescue, the city shelter was already out of kennel space, with KGOU reporting 126 adoptable pets at the facility.

The influx of animals from the operation then pushed the city shelter to full capacity. Officials said new animal intakes are paused and that they are working with local rescues to find temporary homes for the animals.

"This situation is heartbreaking," Johny Sandoval, shelter superintendent, said in a release, as reported by KGOU.

Why does it matter?

When a municipal shelter pauses intake, residents who find stray or surrendered animals may have fewer short-term options, increasing pressure on rescue groups, foster networks, and nearby facilities.

There is also the financial and logistical burden of caring for so many animals at once. Birds, reptiles, cats, dogs, and a horse all need different housing, food, and medical care, meaning a large-scale seizure can quickly overwhelm even experienced shelter teams.

At the same time, the rescue gives these animals a chance to be assessed, treated, and eventually placed in safer environments.

What's being done?

Even while intakes are paused, city officials said the shelter is continuing adoptions, and dog adopters can choose their own fees through July 3, KGOU reported.

The shelter also said adoptable dogs already come with basic vet care completed — including shots, sterilization, microchips, and heartworm testing or treatment — which can reduce some of the upfront barriers for people considering bringing home a pet.

Sandoval, in the press release, emphasized the urgency facing the shelter now: "The shelter is desperate to find loving homes for our dog and cat population so we can make room and care for all the new animals we took in last night."

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