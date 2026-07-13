Ohio tenants spot cockroaches in mailroom, and USPS halts deliveries to apartments

"They need to step [up] and do something."

Cockroaches in a shared mailroom have done more than disgust residents at one Ohio apartment complex. They have also disrupted access to a basic service many people rely on for medicine, bills, and important paperwork.

What happened?

At Spring Hill Apartments, tenants say they received posted notices on numerous mailboxes informing residents that mail delivery to the building had been halted, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Marsha Andrus said she and postal workers became aware of the problem after seeing cockroaches in the mailboxes.

"People are looking for things in the mail, medical things. Even myself, [I'm] looking for my medical papers, my bills or whatever and they're not coming because I have to try and get a ride to the post office," Andrus said.

In a statement to News 5, USPS said the mail stop was temporary: "The safety of our employees is our top priority. Delivery has been temporarily suspended due to concerns of pests in the mailroom. USPS has been in communication with the apartment building management about the issue. Delivery will resume once the safety issue has been resolved."

Andrus has also started a petition that she told News 5 had drawn more than 80 signatures.

Why does it matter?

Missed mail can delay access to health information, lead to late bills, and create extra transportation burdens for residents who may already have limited options.

Cockroach infestations are often linked to deferred maintenance, moisture, trash handling, or gaps in shared buildings, problems that can quickly worsen when they are not addressed.

In many cases, residents are left dealing with the consequences of conditions they did not create. Andrus said the infestation has also been humiliating for people living there.

"People will walk in, see roaches crawling down the wall. It's very embarrassing for things like that. But what can I do?" she said.

For some residents, leaving is not a realistic option. Rebecca Drurey told News 5 that maintaining housing stability has been difficult to secure.

"I have stability for my son. It took me a while to get there with him, and we've been through a lot," Drurey said.

What's being done?

For now, USPS has taken the most concrete step, saying mail delivery will not resume until the pest-related safety concern is fixed.

News 5 reported that it had reached out to an executive at Michigan-based Independent Management Services and had not heard back. Andrus said management has not contacted her.

"Even with them knowing, they have not tried to contact me or say anything," she said.

Residents are also organizing. Along with her petition, Andrus said she has sought help from Freedom Bloc, an Akron group focused on systemic change and equity.

"It's just things that need to be done, and I hope that we can just get that done and come back and have a relationship with management, so that we don't have to go through this," Andrus said.

Drurey put it more bluntly, "They need to step [up] and do something."

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