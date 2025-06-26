  • Home Home

Vineyard owners unveil cutting-edge facility that is entirely off-grid: 'We've done everything we set out to do'

"[We] spared no effort or expense in bringing those to life."

by Sara Traynor
Photo Credit: Overland Partners

Owned by Lynn and O'Neal Gray, MoonSprings Vineyard spans 515 acres in California's Central Coast. 

Both the vineyard and the Grays' home, located on the same property, were designed by Overland Partners, an architectural firm specializing in sustainability. 

This is the firm's first 100% off-grid project, and it was completed in 2024, per Robb Report. Both properties are equipped with solar panels to provide pollution-free electricity.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack. According to EnergySage, solar panels can save the average U.S. citizen about $2,000 per year, all while reducing pollution. 

The company has a free tool to compare installation costs. If you can't afford the upfront investment, you can lease out solar panels for no money down with LightReach.

As for water, the Grays collect rainfall runoff and utilize wells. They use this water for both their home and the vineyard, which aligns with regenerative agricultural practices. That means non-chemical pest control, protecting topsoil, and a wildlife corridor to maintain migration patterns, per MoonSprings' website.

For a vineyard, that's huge. Traditional vineyards can have an incredibly negative impact on the environment, especially when it comes to their continuous use of pesticides. 

In fact, a 2023 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found pesticides on every surface inside residents' homes in wine regions. 

Pesticides are carcinogenic and pollute water sources, harming both human and environmental health.

As Overland put it on its website, the Grays are focused on "the conservation of the land, water, trees, air, and wildlife, [and] committed to regenerative agriculture and elevating the environment rather than merely sustaining it."

The Grays aren't the only ones who made the switch. Modern off-grid living is rising in popularity across the world. In Morocco, for example, a desert home uses ancient water systems for a sustainable, completely free water supply. 

O'Neal Gray is proud of what they've accomplished thus far. 

"We created an exhaustive list of best-in-class vineyard practices and spared no effort or expense in bringing those to life," he told Wine Industry Advisor. "We're proud that we've done everything we set out to do."

