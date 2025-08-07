Couple shares candid thoughts after moving into fully off-grid oasis: 'I would never go back'

"We have no power bill, no fuel bill, all the things that you would have in an on-grid house."

One couple in Maine has shared that their prefabricated, off-grid home has helped them save money without sacrificing luxury.

Their builder, Unity Homes, has developed prefab houses that cut construction costs while emphasizing sustainability, according to CNN.

These factory-built homes may have higher upfront costs, but they offer a variety of benefits that often make it worthwhile. CNN explained that factory-built houses can help save energy (and related costs), lower a family's cost of living, and improve their quality of life.

According to CNN, the couple is saving even more money by using a rooftop solar system and an induction cooktop.

"I would never go back," Katie Goodson told CNN. Other people have reported similar feelings about these unique living situations, like this couple who transformed a bus into a mobile home or this artist living in the Caribbean.

Prefab builders often offer customizable base models, helping appeal to people with a wide range of tastes. Additionally, CNN explained that since these homes are built in a climate-controlled environment, the materials won't be exposed to damaging weather during the building process.

Colin Goodson explained that the couple spent approximately $500,000 on the home project, including the solar and DIY upgrades, according to CNN. The price was likely less than he would have paid for a traditional home, although his engineering background helped him save money on jobs like solar panel installation.

CNN explained that the couple has no utility bills and was able to save money on the solar installation with the federal tax credit.

Unity Homes sales lead Alison Keay also sees potential for these homes to help address the housing shortage, calling them the "future of construction," reported CNN.

The article also explained that homes are also airtight, which makes them more energy-efficient than normal homes, while heat pumps and air exchangers prevent mold growth and make sure air is able to circulate. Plus, Unity Homes utilizes natural materials to prevent pollutants that can cause health concerns.

There are numerous other benefits to modular and factory-made homes. For example, the Modular Home Builders Association explained that they're easier to build and create less material waste, helping to save time and money.

Currently, the Goodsons can avoid using dirty fuels in their home, except for the backup battery they need during periods of high cloud cover, per CNN.

"We have no power bill, no fuel bill, all the things that you would have in an on-grid house," Colin told CNN. "We pay for internet, and we pay property taxes, and that's it."

If you're interested in home upgrades that can help you save money while protecting the planet, solar panels are often an ideal starting point. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

If you're interested in taking advantage of federal incentives like the Goodsons did, though, you need to act fast because they are ending early. Home solar installations must be completed by Dec. 31, 2025, to be eligible for incentives.

