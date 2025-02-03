Mom reveals the unexpected force that launched her family's journey to an off-grid lifestyle: 'I wasn't really on a track'

"This is more than just like a hobby. I mean, this is kind of the defining lifestyle."

Off-grid living and homesteading aren't for everyone. Teri Page never thought about living off-grid or homesteading before meeting her now-husband, but over 20 years later, it's become a lifestyle she loves.

Or, as Page told Hobby Farms: "I wasn't really on a track to be a homesteader at all. … It comes down to what you'll do when you're young and in love."

While she and her husband started out living partially on-grid in a home that offered electricity and water, they ended up living entirely off the power grid as the years passed. Because they don't utilize traditional power sources and are mostly self-sufficient, the couple has discovered a variety of innovative (and money-saving) ways to do everyday tasks.

From taking advantage of solar ovens to growing fruits and vegetables to carrying water from a nearby creek to replace running water, Page said she has learned a lot about making use of what you have and making compromises on the things you can't do on your own.

"Off-grid is such an interesting term because you could have an off-grid house that has a $50,000 photovoltaic system with wind backup. And nothing about the house would look different than a conventional house," Page said. "Or you could live in the middle of nowhere with a few solar panels and carry water from a creek. There's such a huge spectrum of what it can look like."

In fact, one of the most significant lessons she's learned along the way is to not think about this lifestyle in absolutes. Flexibility is key to being able to adjust how you're living when needed.

That means the family might consider living back on the grid if it transitions to an energy source that costs less, saves them money on maintenance expenses, and leads to reduced environmental pollution. Or they may forgo raising their own meat and instead purchase it from local farmers because it's less expensive and aids the local economy.

"If I had many more hours in the day and some people to help me, I would probably grow everything myself. But I'm not there … [so] I'm definitely doing a cost-benefit analysis all the time," she explained.

Page also said: "This is more than just like a hobby. I mean, this is kind of the defining lifestyle. … Every part of my adult life has been living this homesteading lifestyle." However, even those who aren't interested in going totally off-grid or becoming fully self-sufficient can pick up a few things from Page to incorporate into their conventional lifestyle.

Doing so could not only save you money and benefit your local ecosystem, but you also might just discover that you prefer everything that goes into the lifestyle or have a knack for growing a garden.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





