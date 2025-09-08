Young off-gridder shares photos after 2 years on 'middle of nowhere' property: 'Living the dream'

"This is exactly the kinda lifestyle I want to live."

With rising anxiety about both the financial and environmental costs of modern living, many people are exploring alternative options. A poster recently took to the subreddit r/offgrid to show pictures of their unconventional lifestyle.

The post is titled, "26 yrs old, two years ago bought just shy of 5 acres for 12k." They show a few different pictures of the land and the outside of a cabin, as well as riding a horse and a dog next to a fire pit.

They captioned the photos, "It's pretty much in the middle of nowhere and not easily found/accessible."

The internet is full of similar stories of people choosing off-the-grid living.

For instance, a traveling artist demonstrated how he prepared for his life on a remote Caribbean island. Another couple took to TikTok to show viewers how they turned an old school bus into their own unconventional home. And another off-gridder suggested living this way actually made them smarter because they were avoiding the distractions of modern life.

There are plenty of benefits to unconventional living situations like these. First and foremost, it saves homeowners money. Off-the-grid living is quite simply cheaper than traditional living. It also is a more resilient lifestyle. For instance, you don't have to worry about losing power during extreme weather events.

And it is also a boon for the environment. This lifestyle uses fewer resources, such as water and energy, than conventional living, meaning a clean and cooler future for all.

One of the most reliable ways for off-grid homes to get power is through solar panels.

Commenters on the original post were blown away by the pictures. One enthusiastic reader replied, "This is exactly the kinda life style I want to live."

Another added, "Looks like you are living the dream, bravo."

