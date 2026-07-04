Off-grid Ozarks family of 9 opens summer garden, where bees and sweet potatoes take over

A productive system can be layered, a little wild-looking, and still highly intentional.

A family of nine living off-grid in the Ozarks is giving viewers a glimpse of what summer can look like when permaculture principles, patience, and plenty of planting come together.

In the family's latest garden tour, fruit trees and sweet potatoes help transform a 900-square-foot off-grid home on 20 acres into a food-producing landscape.

What happened?

A new video on YouTube kicks off the family's (@1000sOfRoots) summer garden tour series with a look at the main crop garden.

The back portion of the garden includes a mulberry tree, paw paws, a chestnut that may "produce for the very first time this year," and "Josh's bees in the back." In the taller beds at the rear of the main crop area, the family is growing rhubarb, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Together, the tour offers a snapshot of a landscape designed to produce food while building resilience.

Why does it matter?

Features like swales, food forests, and perennial crops are part of a permaculture approach that holds water in the landscape, supports pollinators, and reduces the need for constant replanting.

Gardens built around water retention and diverse plantings can be more productive during hot, dry periods. At the same time, fruit and nut trees, berries, and perennial foods can help lower grocery bills.

Adding bees and flowering plants can also support pollination for nearby crops and native species.

The tour shows that growing food does not have to look like a conventional backyard plot. A productive system can be layered, a little wild-looking, and still highly intentional.

What are people saying?

Commenters said the transformation of the property was one of the most inspiring parts.

One wrote, "The transformation from what it looked like years ago to now is amazing and so encouraging to those who are just starting out. Thank you for sharing your journey!"

Others connected the tour to their own gardening struggles.

"My garden is sparse things are just not growing but I'm still thankful and praying it will," one commenter shared.

Another added, "Thanks you for sharing. I wasn't able to have a full garden this year because I was in the city for a few months. Looking at your garden made me feel happy."

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