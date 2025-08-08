Homeowners share video after transforming off-grid cabin only reachable by snowmobile or boat: 'So cozy'

"I can't imagine the peace you feel there."

In this age of hyper-capitalism, many people dream of moving completely "off the grid."

This ideal stems from the desire to just enjoy living, without the stresses or pressures that come from modern society and its constant connectivity.

TikToker Cecilia Blomdahl (@sejsejlija) shared a video showcasing her inspiring off-grid renovations.

Off-grid living is a dream for many. For those who take the plunge, the outcome might be everything that was expected. However, for some, the logistics of making it work and the cost of leaving behind the life you've built to do it might be too much.

However, the TikTok video showcases a couple who have figured out off-grid living and are already reaping the benefits.

Blomdahl shared her and her partner's ongoing renovations to their cabin home in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago.

"Last year … we bought this 40-year-old cabin," Blomdahl explained. "It's about an hour away from Longyearbyen, reachable only by snowmobile in winter or by boat in summer, with no electricity, no running water, and no modern comforts."

But then, after spending lots of time figuring out how and when to ship materials from the mainland to their cabin, they were finally able to start their renovation project.

"This past winter, we finally got to work updating the interior," she said. "We painted all of the walls, which instantly made the space feel brighter and more inviting, and then got to work assembling the furniture.

"In just a few weeks, the cabin was completely transformed, still charming and rustic but a little softer, lighter, and more like home."

An aspect of living off-grid that's frequently underrated, but desired by many, is how it encourages sustainability and environmentally conscious living.

Homeowners don't have to pay utilities, and they don't have to worry about losing power during extreme weather events, which are becoming increasingly stronger and longer because of rising global temperatures.

Additionally, off-grid homes consume significantly less energy, and the energy they do rely on is usually clean, like solar or wind. This not only helps these individuals save money, but it also contributes to a cooler, cleaner future for all of us.

Unsurprisingly, Blomdahl's followers were complimentary of her renovation projects.

"Looks so cozy!" one user exclaimed.

"Looks fantastic, well done!!" another cheered.

"I can't imagine the peace you feel there," read another top comment.

