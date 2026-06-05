North Carolina homeowner moves 264,500-pound beach house as erosion swallows neighbors' homes

"The landscape surely looks different with five more houses gone since yesterday."

A North Carolina beach house is going viral for a reason that almost sounds made up: The entire home was moved intact — furniture and all — before erosion could send it into the Atlantic.

The relocation in Buxton comes as shoreline loss accelerates along the Outer Banks.

What happened?

A 264,500-pound oceanfront home was hauled to a new lot after neighboring houses were swallowed by the sea. The property had been at risk as strong winds, waves, and rapid erosion kept battering Hatteras Island.

The massive house was lifted off its foundation and transported in one piece. Jenni Koontz of Epic Shutter Photography described the process to The Weather Channel: "The house was lifted and the pilings cut using wood cribbing and a unified jacking system. Then lowered back down on hydraulic dollies."

From there, she said, "an excavator pulled the house with a chain to the new preset pilings," and the structure was rolled into place.

"All the furniture stays in place during the move," Koontz said.

Koontz reported that the homeowner paid out of pocket for the new lot, the house move, and rebuilding costs in an effort to save the property before it met the same fate as nearby homes.

Why does it matter?

Island Free Press reported in October 2025 that 27 oceanfront homes on Hatteras Island had collapsed since 2020. According to The Weather Channel report, 20 oceanfront homes along the Outer Banks collapsed between September 2025 and April of this year.

When homes collapse into the ocean, they can scatter wood, appliances, furniture, and other household materials across beaches and into the water, creating cleanup challenges and environmental risks.

Some residents may be forced to relocate, pay for major structural work, or watch property values and shorelines change in a matter of months.

Buxton's upcoming beach nourishment project and jetty rebuild may offer some protection.

What are people saying?

Koontz described the nearby destruction in blunt terms: "The landscape surely looks different with five more houses gone since yesterday."

She also said the pace of the damage was "unbelievable," pointing to "the amount of erosion and loss of property in just two months" and the "debris all down the beach and in the ocean."

"Hopefully, with the upcoming beach nourishment project this summer in Buxton and the rebuild of the first jetty, this house will be safe from the ocean for many years to come," she added.

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