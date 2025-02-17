Man shares clever way to reuse empty oatmeal containers: 'That's a good idea'

A TikToker named Robert (@hunkerandvibe) recently posted a simple storage solution that uses something you've likely already got around the house.

The scoop

Robert is simply using old cardboard oatmeal containers to store small everyday items like coins, cash, and small valuables. He shows how you can sneakily stash the container in your pantry since it looks perfectly in place, but if you want to make the container snazzy, Robert has a few tips.

It's possible to wrap the container in fabric or decorative paper for a completely different look! All it takes is a bit of tape, scissors, and a glue gun. Once wrapped, you'll need to cut tabs into the top and bottom of the covering so it can fold inward into the container. A fabric circle glued on the bottom will hide the seams and keep them secure during day-to-day use.

How it's helping

Every little bit of waste we can keep out of landfills is good for the environment. When cardboard decomposes, it produces harmful methane, not to mention any plastics or chemicals in its treatment seeping into the local environment. There's a huge opportunity in recycling paper products, especially as recycling rates are dropping.

There are upstream benefits from reusing everyday items, too. Every container we save is one fewer we have to buy new, which means skipping all the energy and resources needed in manufacturing.

A lot of producers are leaning more heavily on recycled cardboard packaging, using less of it overall, and avoiding plastic and metal elements that add to the environmental footprint of packaging. To keep these cardboard packages as the standard on store shelves, check out our guide on supporting plastic-free packaging.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were excited to give Robert's hack a try.

"That's a good idea," said one commenter.

"My uncle used Band aid canisters," said another.

