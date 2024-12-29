Homebuyer sparks discussion after considering major landscaping changes on new house: 'Would it be bad?'

One homeowner was debating doing a big lawn overhaul and took to Reddit for advice, sparking debate on the best way to handle their ideas.

In a post to r/NoLawns, the original poster asked two questions. The first question was, "Should I keep the two oak trees in my yard?" They explained that the previous owner had planted some small oak trees that would be pretty easy to remove but wanted to know if they were particularly beneficial.

Their second question was, "Are there certain wildflowers that grow 'shorter' than others?" They were looking for a lawn alternative and hoping to have a nice ground cover. In their area along roadways, they had noticed short purple flowers and were looking for help identifying them. In the comments, they added: "Would it be bad to replace the lawn with them?"

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Folks in the antilawn community gave them plenty of advice. Firstly, they said that the flowers they were seeing were likely invasive and recommended another natural lawn alternative. "Frogfruit is native to Florida," one commenter said, "has cute little purple flowers, and works well for ground cover."

Utilizing native plants in your yard can help you save hundreds on lawn care and watering. Local flora is typically better adapted to your ecosystem and can thrive in their native habitat without a ton of intervention.

Other commenters suggested keeping the oak trees, even with the yard overhaul. "Definitely keep the oaks," one said. "Aside from the wildlife benefit, they will add value to your house."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Another person recommended checking in with a municipal office that often has funding for native plants: "The best source of localized information is your county Cooperative Extension office. … Their services are free or are for very low cost."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.