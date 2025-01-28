Homeowner desperate for solutions after realizing terrible landscaping mistake: 'Why did anyone think ... this is a good idea?'

A grand oak tree can be quite a sight on any property, and some can live for over 1,000 years, according to BBC Wildlife.

This Reddit post contains images of a massive one in a backyard, but there is a problem — exposed roots peeping out from surrounding pavers. The homeowner wrote, "I want to preserve the health of this beautiful oak while also restoring some order and beauty to the area."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The main problem with the current state of the tree is mulch and pavers covering up the root flare. The flare is the part of the tree where the roots begin to enter the ground at the base of the trunk.

Covering this area up prevents the tree from breathing properly, which can shorten its lifespan as it can cause root rot. It traps moisture against the bark, making it prone to various diseases.

This tree already has exposed surface roots, and if they worsen, they can begin to girdle and choke out the tree. Instead, people can cover but not bury the exposed tree roots with a thick layer of organic mulch to help insulate them.

Another solution is to plant low-growing ground cover like creeping thyme, golden ragwort, foamflower, or wild ginger. By rewilding your yard and adding these leafy plants, you can eventually conceal the roots while preventing foot traffic and erosion. However, avoid using ground cover with deep roots that can compete with the tree roots for nutrients.

To find the right native ground cover for your zone, check the local Extension service at area universities or plant nurseries.

The overall consensus from the comments is that the OP's tree will die in its current state without intervention.

One person asked, "Why did anyone think burying roots like this is a good idea?"

Someone else stated, "Get rid of the retaining wall and take that mulch away from the trunk. You will slowly kill your beautiful tree."

A horticulturist chimed in with: "Get rid of the retaining wall and replace with mulch. What you've done now will expose the trunk of the tree to excessive moisture which will weaken then eventually kill it much faster than if the root flare is exposed."

