Amazon-sold nursing pillows recalled as officials warn they can obstruct infants' breathing

"A serious risk of injury or death from suffocation."

Parents who purchased a Little Grape Land nursing pillow on Amazon may want to check the nursery right away. Federal safety officials have recalled about 1,430 of the products, warning that they can obstruct an infant's breathing.

The pillows were marketed for infant feeding and tummy time.

What's happening?

The recall, announced June 4, applies to Little Grape Land Nursing Pillows sold on Amazon.com from August 2025 to April 2026 for prices ranging from $28 to $30, according to the CPSC recall notice.

The products do not adhere to the required safety rules for nursing pillows and infant support cushions.

Officials have warned that the recalled pillows can obstruct an infant's breathing, creating "a serious risk of injury or death from suffocation."

No injuries or incidents had been reported at the time of the recall.

The pillows are U-shaped and were sold in several patterns, including rose floral, alligator, bear, butterfly, cactus, construction truck, forest deer, green leaves, little bunny, spring flower, and woodland animal, as the CPSC notice listed. The products have no markings or labels.

The recalled pillows were sold by XJ Evermore LLC, doing business as Little Grape Land US, of Frisco, Texas, and were manufactured in China.

What's being done?

Consumers who have one of the recalled pillows are urged to stop using it immediately and contact Little Grape Land to request a full refund, according to the CPSC recall notice.

The company said customers will need to cut the pillow in half and email proof of destruction to recall@evermorepartner.com.

Little Grape Land is also directing consumers to its recall page at littlegrapeland.com/pages/recall for more information.

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