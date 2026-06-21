Hydrangeas are overrated, dyed mulch is 'dumb,' and your garden needs more patience, says gardener

"Beautiful gardens can be low maintenance, but they don't start that way."

A blunt gardening post is gaining traction for saying what many frustrated plant lovers may already be thinking.

Some of gardening's most popular choices are also some of its most difficult.

Among the hottest takes were that hydrangeas are overrated, dyed mulch is "dumb," and gardeners need far more patience than they might expect.

What happened?

In a Reddit thread, one poster shared a rapid-fire list of opinions as users debated what actually helps a yard thrive. The post opened with one especially pointed line: "Hydrangeas (especially macrophylla) are overrated and difficult."

The poster pushed back on people seeking plants that won't "bring in insects and bees" and reminded readers that "beautiful gardens can be low maintenance, but they don't start that way."

They also argued that gardeners should "better utilize large flowering shrubs and multi-stem trees," warned that "you're probably not watering enough — full stop," and added that "bare soil is problematic." The cherry on top of this hot-take-sundae: "And dyed mulch is dumb."

Why does it matter?

Larger shrubs and small multi-stem trees can often provide structure, shade, and lasting visual appeal with less frustration once established. Hydrangeas can be beautiful, but many varieties are finicky about watering, pruning, and climate.

Exposed soil can dry out more quickly and invite weeds, while natural mulch helps retain moisture and protect plant roots. That can be especially important for anyone growing food, since better watering and soil care can lead to stronger harvests, better-tasting produce, and lower grocery bills.

For gardeners interested in edible beds, guides on growing your own food and controlling weeds without chemicals are available.

Gardening can support both mental and physical health, but it rarely begins as an effortless hobby. Pollinators such as bees are part of that system, helping many plants reproduce and supporting healthier ecosystems overall.

Expecting a beautiful, productive garden without bugs, upkeep, or time is often unrealistic.

One person chimed in with some advice for newer gardeners. "We usually tell folks that when they're at their local nursery (thank you for your advice!), listen for the plants that are buzzing. Those are the plants the bees find worth visiting," they wrote. "Also, plant natives!"

Another commenter added: "Some folks have that short-lived enthusiasm to garden, but none of the patience, compassion, or time for it."

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