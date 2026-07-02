North Carolina homeowners say HOA fees soared to $1,250 a month, plus a $10,000 bill

"I spend nights crying because this is just ruining my life."

Residents of a North Carolina subdivision are pushing back after their homeowners association proposed outlandish fees that many cannot manage.

What happened?

According to a Moneywise report citing WSOCTV9, people living in the 80-home neighborhood claim their monthly HOA payment is slated to jump from $350 to $1,250, and that homeowners are also being charged a separate $10,000 fee for a so-called "special assessment."

Resident Jill Menson said, as reported by Moneywise, the situation has taken a heavy emotional toll: "I spend nights crying because this is just ruining my life. Not what we signed up for."

Homeowners say these increases are part of a dispute with Story Homes developer Aaron Guess that has been unfolding for years.

Moneywise explained that residents told WCNC Charlotte in 2022 that they bought their homes expecting neighborhood features such as lawn care, a pool, and centralized mailboxes, but said some of those promised amenities still had not been delivered years later.

They also said that each household had put in about $1,200 toward a planned pool. All the while, some neighbors were still making an approximately eight-mile round trip to collect their mail, the outlet reported.

Why does it matter?

A sudden increase in HOA fees like this can quickly upend a household budget, especially for residents on fixed incomes or anyone who stretched financially to buy a home in the first place.

Residents told reporters that the monthly fee was $158 four years ago. They have also questioned HOA spending and said the developer Aaron Guess still serves as HOA president even as many homes in the subdivision have turned into rentals, Moneywise reported.

What are people saying?

Residents who spoke with WSOC-TV, as reported by Moneywise, said the new charges are simply unaffordable and asked where the HOA money has gone, especially with promised amenities still unfinished.

The outlet noted that, due to a lack of clarity, there is now litigation over HOA dues.

"Because of the lack of transparency, there is litigation that's ongoing, and that litigation could have been stopped just by answering questions," homeowner Mike Brokaw told WSOC-TV.

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