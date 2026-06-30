North Carolina moves to rein in HOAs, with new protections for solar, guest houses, and daycares

"We don't want to take that American dream away so easily."

A new state channel for HOA complaints — along with fewer HOA roadblocks to solar panels, guest houses, and licensed in-home daycares — could be on the way for North Carolina homeowners.

That could matter for the many residents who live in HOA communities across the state, where association rules often shape what owners can do with their property and how easily they can challenge disputes.

What's happening?

A bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers is weighing three bills that would give homeowners added protection from homeowners associations, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The proposals target different issues. HB 1212 would stop HOAs from banning ADUs, solar installations, edible gardens, and pollinator gardens that comply with local rules. HB 1174 would require the state Department of Justice to create a way for homeowners to file HOA complaints and identify recurring problems for lawmakers. SB 1051, meanwhile, would bar HOAs from enforcing rules against licensed family child care homes.

Representative Ya Liu said the legislation grew out of repeated complaints from homeowners who felt they had few options once conflicts with their associations worsened. "We just wanted the DOJ to collect information, create a report and report back to us," Liu said. "It's really sort of the first step." Each bill has passed first reading and been sent to the committee.

Why does it matter?

The measures touch on several practical concerns for homeowners, including costs, housing use, and family needs.

If HOA restrictions on solar panels are lifted, more residents may be able to install systems that can reduce electricity costs over time. Removing HOA barriers to ADUs could also allow more guest houses or backyard cottages, creating extra living space or rental income while expanding housing options. Edible and pollinator gardens could help with local food production and support ecosystems.

The child care measure could have a different kind of impact. By preventing HOAs from blocking licensed home-based daycares, the bill could make it easier for families to find care in neighborhoods where affordability and availability are already strained.

The proposals also reflect a broader fight over how much power HOAs should have. Because associations can levy fines and, in some cases, pursue foreclosure, many homeowners see the balance between neighborhood rules and property rights as a major issue.

What's being done?

Supporters describe the bills as limited but meaningful moves toward stronger oversight and more freedom for homeowners.

Liu has said she knows many residents want more sweeping changes, especially around foreclosure protections. She also noted that a previous effort to add stronger safeguards for homeowners failed to advance, highlighting how hard HOA reform has been to pass. "You can look back at all the HOA bills that have been filed over the last couple of decades," Liu said. "Almost none get passed."

Some homeowner advocates say the current proposals still fall short. Jeffrey Baldwin, who runs SAFERHOA, said HB 1174 would give residents a place to submit complaints, but not a way to stop damaging behavior. "It's a complaint without enforcement. It's just paperwork," Baldwin said.

"Homeownership is so precious. It's the American dream," Liu said. "We don't want to take that American dream away so easily."

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