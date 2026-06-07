Families are moving into a tiny-home community that could become one of the largest in US with rents under $500 a month

Families are set to begin moving into a new tiny-home development in Springfield, Missouri, a project that, if fully completed, could become one of the largest permanent tiny-home communities in the United States.

The best part? Rents at the new homes are set to be under $500 a month, including utilities and trash pickup.

What happened?

According to local news station KY3, nonprofit Elevate Branson has cut the ribbon on the first eight tiny homes in a larger project to create a permanent tiny-home community.

Phase 1 of this project goes well beyond these initial units and includes dozens more homes. Altogether, the development is planned to build 70 tiny houses, which KY3 reported would make it one of the nation's largest permanent tiny-home communities.

Brian Stallings, CEO of Elevate Branson, told KY3 that the first group of homes served as an early test while the organization worked through permitting and occupancy-related questions. He said the next 28 homes have already broken ground.

A fully furnished home will rent for $495 a month.

Why does it matter?

Affordable housing is becoming harder to find in many communities, especially for people who need a place they can move into without facing a long list of upfront expenses. A furnished home with utilities included can make monthly budgeting easier.

Predictable, affordable rent can free up more of household budgets for essentials such as food, transportation, child care, and savings.

The project is being described as a permanent community rather than a temporary stopgap.

What's being done?

Rather than building all 70 homes at once, Elevate Branson is rolling out the project in phases. That approach gives the organization time to handle practical issues or obstacles.

The homes are also being offered in a way that lowers several common barriers to moving. Because they come fully furnished and include utilities and trash service, residents may not have to take on as many setup costs as they would with a more conventional rental.

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