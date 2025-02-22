Seasoned gardener shares brilliantly simple method for a no-maintenance garden: 'Once you plant it, you're done'

A seasoned gardener shared a straightforward tip in a TikTok video on how to maintain a low-effort garden. Casey (@nannysflowerandwine) calls it the "60 and above gardening — no maintenance."

Her tips are great for folks who either don't have the time or capability to tend to their gardens often.

The scoop

Casey took Mexican heather, a shrub with colorful flowers also known as false heather, and vinca, a drought-tolerant tropical perennial, and planted them in her front yard. Both plants are good for sunny and warmer climates.

"Once you plant it, you're done," she says.

Casey is speaking to those who have a difficult time performing laborious gardening tasks like deadheading — removing dead flowers and stalks to help plants bloom longer. From the video, it looks like she also added some mulch to the area where she's planting the heather and vinca.

How it's helping

Aside from the aesthetic benefits, adding low-maintenance plants to your yard is great for the environment. Flowering plants invite more pollinators like birds, bees, and other insects that keep the ecosystem thriving. Pollinators are essential for the reproduction of various plant species. Flowers also aid in producing better air quality by filtering carbon dioxide, and they are crucial to helping maintain healthy soil.

Gardening can also be beneficial for one's mental health. Spending more time outdoors in nature has been shown to reduce stress levels, improve lung health, and other physical and mental health benefits.

What everyone's saying

A commenter shared an example of another beautiful, low-maintenance plant: "I have blue salvia and it doesn't spread that much, and the hummingbirds love it."

Quite a few folks in the comments actually said they're still interested in taking care of their yards even as they age. "I'm almost 65, and I love the maintenance! Going to keep me fit," another gardener said. The takeaway here is it's nice to have options!

If you find yourself having a tough time caring for your yard, regardless of the reason, there are plenty of low-maintenance and native plants you can choose from. Take a cue from the seasoned gardener: plant something today, and let nature do the rest.

