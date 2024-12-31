Homeowner sparks discussion about best time to begin an exciting landscaping transformation: 'I want to start preparing'

"Is it best to do this before the winter season, or after the winter season?"

The "no lawn" trend has been gaining popularity in neighborhoods worldwide as people realize how much money, time, and energy they can save on outdoor chores.

However, some homeowners wonder when the best time of year is to ditch the grass and start growing native plants.

The scoop

In a Reddit post to r/NoLawns, one homeowner asked whether it's best to begin removing their traditional lawn before or after a snowy winter.

"Living in 7a and have areas I want to start preparing for no lawn," the homeowner wrote. "Is it best to do this before the winter season, or after the winter season? I'm ready to get rid of the grass for good."

How it's helping

No-lawn yards are excellent ways to enjoy a low-maintenance outdoor space while benefiting your health and the environment.

A crucial piece of information provided by the OP is their hardiness zone. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Zone 7a has a minimum average temperature of zero to 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cold climates can impact soil quality and native plant growth. In many places, it's best to transition to a no-lawn yard in early spring or fall. At these times of the year, you'll typically have more consistent moisture and milder temperatures, which can help native plants establish strong roots.

When you strategically plan your lawn transition around the seasons, you can save hundreds of dollars on your lawn care routine. One trending option among homeowners is the aesthetically pleasing tapestry lawn, filled with low-growing, colorful flowers.

What people are saying

Homeowners with landscaping experience provided their expertise and recommendations in the comments of the OP's no-lawn post. The decision about when to tear out a traditional lawn comes down to personal preference. Still, the weather does play an important role when removing grass and adding naturally wild plants.

"Prep the seed bed in the fall and seed during a big snow event," one Reddit user suggested.

Another Redditor agreed with this recommendation and wrote: "Sow the seeds right before a big snowfall — as happens in nature. I recommend sowing some native grasses and sedges along with the flowers."

"I had great success by sheet mulching (cardboard + wood chips) over grass last fall," someone else shared. "I did winter sowing in milk jugs and transplanted the seedlings in spring."

