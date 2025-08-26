  • Home Home

Stunning photos reveal homeowner's incredible yard transformation: 'Just gorgeous'

"This is my plan too."

by Ren Venkatesh
"This is my plan too."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"No lawn" lawns have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more homeowners swap out their grass lawns for native plants in alignment with the movement. 

One user in the r/NoLawns subreddit recently shared their experience with the transition to native plants through a collage of front yard pictures over an extended period.

"This is my plan too."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This is my plan too."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Extending the garden bed of native plants over time, the homeowner in question has so far achieved an impressive and visually striking array of plants and flowers across about half their front yard. That's square footage that no longer requires mowing in the way a grass lawn would — one of the many perks, according to the caption.

On top of the time and effort needed for regular maintenance, grass lawns also pose a cost disadvantage in terms of water and pesticides. Per the Natural Resources Defense Council, these resources add up quickly across the U.S., with over 70 million pounds of pesticides and 3 trillion gallons of water put to use in grass lawns nationwide.

On the other hand, native plant lawns by definition require minimal resources and little to no external upkeep, since these plant species thrive by design in the areas to which they're considered native. Moreover, they provide a natural habitat to the local pollinators that help nurture our crop supply and biodiversity overall. 

In other words, making the upgrade by naturally "killing" your old grass to replace it with native plant beds — either by rewilding or by manually installing native species — can help you simultaneously save on resources and spending and nourish your local ecosystems. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

You can also completely avoid using harmful chemicals to kill your grass. Options like sheet mulching and installing natural alternatives like clover or buffalo grass will do the job while keeping the process eco-friendly.

Responses to the original Reddit post were overwhelmingly supportive of the homeowner's efforts.

"Beautiful!" one commenter wrote. "This is my plan too, just slowly extend the garden bed further and further. Looks great."

"Just gorgeous," added another.

"The colors are so radiant and must add to the neighborhood," a third concluded.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x