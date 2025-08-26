Stunning photos reveal homeowner's incredible yard transformation: 'Just gorgeous'

"No lawn" lawns have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more homeowners swap out their grass lawns for native plants in alignment with the movement.

One user in the r/NoLawns subreddit recently shared their experience with the transition to native plants through a collage of front yard pictures over an extended period.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Extending the garden bed of native plants over time, the homeowner in question has so far achieved an impressive and visually striking array of plants and flowers across about half their front yard. That's square footage that no longer requires mowing in the way a grass lawn would — one of the many perks, according to the caption.

On top of the time and effort needed for regular maintenance, grass lawns also pose a cost disadvantage in terms of water and pesticides. Per the Natural Resources Defense Council, these resources add up quickly across the U.S., with over 70 million pounds of pesticides and 3 trillion gallons of water put to use in grass lawns nationwide.

On the other hand, native plant lawns by definition require minimal resources and little to no external upkeep, since these plant species thrive by design in the areas to which they're considered native. Moreover, they provide a natural habitat to the local pollinators that help nurture our crop supply and biodiversity overall.

In other words, making the upgrade by naturally "killing" your old grass to replace it with native plant beds — either by rewilding or by manually installing native species — can help you simultaneously save on resources and spending and nourish your local ecosystems.

You can also completely avoid using harmful chemicals to kill your grass. Options like sheet mulching and installing natural alternatives like clover or buffalo grass will do the job while keeping the process eco-friendly.

Responses to the original Reddit post were overwhelmingly supportive of the homeowner's efforts.

"Beautiful!" one commenter wrote. "This is my plan too, just slowly extend the garden bed further and further. Looks great."

"Just gorgeous," added another.

"The colors are so radiant and must add to the neighborhood," a third concluded.

