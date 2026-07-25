New York homeowner rented to a young family, then says a party promoter trashed historic mansion

"We're not equipped to handle that many people at once."

Neighbors said a weekend booking at a historic New York mansion turned into a huge overnight party that left the property badly damaged and covered in trash.

The homeowner said he believed he was renting to a young family for a quiet weekend — but Yahoo News reported that the July 11 event brought hundreds of cars and an estimated 1,000 people to 64 Sapphire Road in Monroe, crowding a Hudson Valley street that is usually quiet.

What happened?

Locals said owner Osher Zelik had spent years renovating the property before the night in question, when what looked like a standard short-term rental devolved into chaos.

The damage was extensive by the time the party ended around 5 a.m.: the septic system had backed up into the house, windows were smashed, cabinets were broken, and a 150-year-old baby grand piano was obliterated by partygoers.

Cristina Kiesel, a neighbor who lives across the street, was sympathetic to Zelik.

"He had no idea. He was told it was a young family renting for the weekend. He was really duped," she explained.

Monroe Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson said Zelik was seeking a town short-term rental permit when the home was listed on Booking.com.

Ahead of the event, a social media flyer promoted what it called "the biggest Project X mansion pool party in the world," and organizers reportedly only disclosed the address on the day of the gathering.

"It's a very remote area. We're not equipped to handle that many people at once. Thankfully, no one got hurt," neighbor Andrea Forlini said.

Why does it matter?

Large, unpermitted parties can overwhelm local roads, create dangerous conditions involving excessive noise and fireworks, and leave behind piles of trash that burden nearby residents and local cleanup systems.

When septic systems fail, the damage is not only costly, but can also create serious sanitation concerns inside and around a home.

Yahoo News noted that Monroe is unincorporated and does not have its own police department, which limited enforcement options.

"I was just shocked that to the State Police, it did not rise to a level of concern that justified breaking up the incident," Richardson told reporters.

What can be done about situations like this?

Verifying guest identities, using detailed rental agreements, setting strict occupancy limits, requiring deposits, and banning parties in writing can help reduce risk.

Towns can tighten permit requirements, strengthen event enforcement, and require better screening for properties capable of hosting large groups.

Rental platforms can flag suspicious reservations, respond more quickly to complaints, and support hosts dealing with clear fraud or major damage.

A State Police spokesperson said that "none of the incidents that the troopers responded to that evening were criminal in nature and no criminality was alleged."

But for Zelik and his neighbors, the damage was undeniable.

"It is like a nightmare. Just a nightmare," he said. "It's an organized scam."

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