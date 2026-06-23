Woman was told her guinea pigs were the same sex — then, New York rescuers found nearly 100

"And the next thing you know, you wake up, and you've got babies."

A New York woman who thought she had brought home two same-sex guinea pigs instead ended up with a rapidly growing herd that rescuers said swelled to roughly 100 animals, with many more likely on the way.

The Utica case drew in several rescue groups, according to the Rome Sentinel, after the owner began giving away guinea pigs outside a supermarket.

What happened?

Jess Meachum, founder of the Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia, said she first heard about the problem through reports that someone was handing out guinea pigs at the store.

The woman said she had not intended to accumulate animals and that the problem started with two guinea pigs she believed were of the same sex.

Because guinea pigs can become sexually mature at four weeks old, one surprise litter can quickly lead to several more.

"What happens is people will buy them from a pet store," Meachum said, per the Sentinel. "The pet store will go, 'Here, these are two girls,' but the pet store has no idea what they're looking at. And the next thing you know, you wake up, and you've got babies, because the pet store sold you a boy and a girl."

The Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia took in 21 of the animals, while Friends Forever Animal Rescue accepted another 88.

Casey Newton-McLaren of Friends Forever Animal Rescue told the Sentinel that many of the females appeared to be pregnant and warned that the total number of animals involved "could be in the 400s."

Why does it matter?

The rescues had to deal with major medical needs.

Newton-McLaren said many of the guinea pigs required treatment for parasites, ringworm, and wounds from fighting, while Meachum said two of the 21 animals her rescue took in were euthanized and vet bills had reached $2,500.

The situation also highlights a common misconception: Guinea pigs are often sold as easy beginner pets even though their care is not especially simple.

"They have a lot of diet requirements," Meachum said, per the Sentinel. "They need vitamin C cookies every day, fresh veggies, pellets, hay. If you do your research, they're a great pet. But you've gotta know what the heck you're doing."

What are people saying?

Newton-McLaren said anyone considering a guinea pig or rabbit should start by contacting a rescue, noting that many "pocket pets" spend long stretches waiting for homes.

She also offered a sobering perspective, saying: "To put the adoption rate of guinea pigs in perspective: We took in 12 guinea pigs last year, and we still have four of those 12 a year later. So, for all these new guinea pigs that we took in, we're probably going to have a majority of them for over a year or two."

Meachum was blunt about the scale of the emergency, telling the Sentinel, "There was no way we were going to take 100. We're not equipped for that."

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