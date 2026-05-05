Alleged solar fraudster hit with massive lawsuit after hundreds claim foul play

"We've identified several hundred victims of the scheme. We think there might be more out there."

New York City has filed what it is calling a "landmark lawsuit" against William James Bushell, the owner of Radiant Solar.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection alleged that the company's clients were steered into expensive solar deals that failed to deliver on promised savings.

According to CBS News, DCWP Commissioner Samuel Levine said the alleged fraud was brought to the department's attention from a CBS News New York investigation from last year.

"When I came into this job, one of the commitments I made to the mayor and the people of the city is that we were going to take companies to court if they were ripping off New Yorkers," Levine said. "That's exactly what we're doing with Radiant Solar."

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"We've identified several hundred victims of the scheme," he continued. "We think there might be more out there."

While investing in solar is one of the best ways to save on energy costs, this story is a vital reminder to work with trusted partners when making major home investment decisions.

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While Levine intends to recover money for victims, Bushell's attorney, Andrew Lustigman, has challenged the claims.

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"While our clients take the allegations seriously, they dispute the allegations, many of which are from years ago," Lustigman said in a statement.

"While our clients remain committed to vigorously defending against the allegations, they are equally committed to continuing to cooperate with DCWP to address any concerns," he continued.

For homeowners who worked with Radiant Solar, reported overpromises and installation issues led to significant problems with their systems and homes.

One Radiant Solar customer, Erold Williams, said in a 2024 report that the company drilled into his roof even after he asked workers not to. Williams later said his ceiling collapsed as a result, leaving him responsible for repair costs.

"It started by a drip, and the sheetrock start coming down," the Bronx homeowner told CBS News.

Other homeowners say they were promised a zero-dollar electric bill, which never materialized.

"I'm hoping for some relief," Lorna Wynter, another Radiant Solar customer, said. "I'm hoping [for] some answers."

Like any industry, solar has its share of bad actors and potential pitfalls that homeowners should be aware of before investing.

However, EnergySage provides tools to help homeowners make informed decisions, connect with vetted installers, and find competitive pricing to help reduce overall energy costs. Homeowners who consult with its experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

To learn about the average cost of solar in your state and details on the incentives available in your area, check out EnergySage's helpful mapping tool.

To boost your savings further, protect your home from power outages, or even cut ties with the grid entirely, check out EnergySage's backup battery resources. It can help you find the best deal and system based on your home and budget.

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