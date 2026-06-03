Pet owner finds unexpected egg in rough green snake enclosure, sparking incubation advice online

A snake owner got an unexpected surprise after finding an egg in their rough green snake's enclosure.

What happened?

In a post on r/snakes, the owner said they had kept their rough green snake for about six months and had only recently separated her from another rough green snake after a move.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Is it possible this is a fertilized egg? And if so how do I tend to it."

The thread drew more than 3,100 upvotes and 162 comments, as users tried to help determine whether the egg might be viable and what proper incubation would involve.

Commenters said caring for a hatchling rough green snake can be demanding. One comment stated that this could help conservation efforts: "Wow! This could be a vital step in breeding these guys in captivity!"

Why does it matter?

In this case, the surprise egg appears to be tied directly to handling: two snakes were purchased and housed together, then separated later, creating the conditions for an unexpected reproductive event in captivity.

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Rough green snakes are not comparable to more common beginner reptiles. While they aren't a terribly aggressive species of snake, they have specific needs that can make them tricky for owners to handle. They are insect-eaters with specific habitat and feeding needs, and stress can be a major issue. Even well-intentioned owners may find themselves unprepared for the time, cost, and constant live-food demands involved in caring for a hatchling.

Commenters were supportive, but many were direct. Some stressed the need for pinhead crickets and other tiny live insects immediately if the egg hatches.

Another recurring piece of advice was careful incubation.

Overall, the viewers were impressed by the OP's snake handling skills, one Redditor said: "Please post an update when they hatch!! Seems like you're doing all the right things to care for them so thank you for that :)"

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