Homeowner seeks advice after learning about $1,200 water heater rebate

"[I have] two hangups: noise and the cold exhaust."

A new homeowner took to Reddit to ask a few questions about ultra-efficient heat pump water heaters, with a tempting offer available in their area.

"[I] just bought a house and need a new water heater," they said. "[New York State Electric and Gas] is offering ~ $1200 rebate on heat pump water heaters … so I'm trying to make a HPWH work."

While conventional water heaters produce heat by burning fuel or through electric resistance, heat pump water heaters rely on technology that extracts excess heat from the atmosphere and transfers it to heat water.

Despite the huge discounts with the incentive and the potential to slash their bills with the efficient technology, the homeowner had a couple of hesitations.

"[I have] two hangups: noise and the cold exhaust," they said.

While both concerns are worth considering, they are often overstated. Because heat pumps draw heat from the surrounding air, the room where it is installed can become slightly cooler than normal, which may explain the homeowner's concerns about cold air.

Regarding the noise question, the level of sound produced by a heat pump water heater depends on the brand and model. According to QuitCarbon, most units have noise levels between 40 and 50 decibels, which is similar to an average refrigerator.

With most water heaters being installed in closets, basements, or garages, the noise is usually not disruptive.

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The water heater experts at Cala estimated that homeowners who ditch an electric resistance unit for their next-gen heat pump model can save over $700 on power costs.

Luckily, homeowners in the comments were quick to quell some of the original poster's concerns.

"My brand new Rheem HPWH is much quieter than my high efficiency gas furnace," one wrote. "The noise is not an issue at all."

"The compressor is dead quiet," another heat pump water heater owner noted. "Mine is in a … room next to my home theater. We spend a lot of time down there. With the door closed it's not audible through uninsulated walls."

If these comments have you curious about heat pump water heaters, check out Cala's ultra-efficient units.

Cala specializes in customizable models that help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That means even less energy wasted, which is better for both your wallet and the planet.

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