New homeowner in England gets a shock when a kingsnake slithers out of her boiler

"No animal deserves to be treated like that … there are people who will help take in animals."

Moving into a new home usually comes with a few surprises, but a kingsnake slithering out of a boiler in the kitchen is not one most people would expect. Shortly after settling into a house in Workington, England, a woman encountered exactly that.

What happened?

The unexpected find came from the kitchen boiler, and the new resident then reached out to Pet Encounter Cumbria, according to the BBC. Siobhan Harkness of the sanctuary said staff had been told the former occupant owned three snakes and may have released them before leaving the property.

Even more unsettling, Harkness added that the "other two were yet to make an appearance."

When rescuers took in the kingsnake, it had damaged scales and was "very hungry," Harkness said, according to the BBC. Sanctuary workers cared for the reptile and got it safely settled for the night.

Why does it matter?

This was not a wild snake wandering into a home on its own. Based on what rescuers were told, it may have been released by a former owner — a decision that put both the animal and the new resident in a stressful and potentially dangerous situation. For animals, that can mean injury, dehydration, starvation, or death.

In places like England, where kingsnakes are not native, releasing them outdoors is also a poor survival strategy and can create broader ecological problems.

Warm household spaces such as boilers, utility rooms, and appliances can become hiding spots for escaped animals. When rehoming pets is no longer possible, surrendering them through a sanctuary or rescue group is far safer than abandoning them.

What are people saying?

At the sanctuary, the first step was helping the snake recover. Pet Encounter Cumbria "rehydrated, health-checked and fed the snake" before it "settled in for the night."

She also strongly criticized the apparent abandonment, saying, "No animal deserves to be treated like that … there are people who will help take in animals." Harkness said, "It is a lovely snake who will be needing to find its forever home."

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