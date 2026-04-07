Confused homebuyer blasts 'overkill' DIY project, then learns it's actually 'free energy'

A homebuyer loved their new property in Victoria, Australia, except for one feature: a DIY solar setup they believed was "complete overkill." However, others saw an exciting opportunity.

"So I just bought a property that came with a shed that has [the] roof completely covered in solar panels, the [average] daily energy output is around 190kwh. I don't know what the previous owner was doing," the poster shared on Reddit. "I can't export it, and I can already run everything in my house/shed at full without using a large amount.

"What the hell do I do with the excess energy?" they asked in Reddit's r/solar.

Other Redditors assured the poster that this was hardly a problem. In fact, solar is one of the best ways to protect yourself against rising electricity costs. EnergySage makes it easy to obtain quick solar estimates and comparable quotes from vetted installers.

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For homeowners, pairing solar arrays with electric appliances and battery storage can further lower household costs, improve local air quality, and protect against grid outages.

"As someone with a stupidly large array, I know what the previous owner was thinking," one Redditor shared. "Convert heat to electric heat pump, drive EVs, use electric for hobby stuff … and have extra capacity in case the grid is down for an extended period."

"You've been gifted free energy, so use it?" another said. "Want a pool? Run the pool heater from this shed. Want EVs? Have the chargers inside the shed. … With a system that big you could disconnect from the grid if you wanted to."

Indeed, solar's ability to lower energy costs can open up a world of possibilities. EnergySage saves the average person up to $10,000 on installations with concierge-level service.

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While federal residential solar credits expired in the United States, some states still offer incentives. EnergySage's free mapping tool can help you snag the best deal. You can also explore EnergySage's free tools to learn about home battery storage if you want to go off-grid.

"Mate you've basically inherited a small power station," a third commenter enthused.

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