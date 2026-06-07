First-time composter takes unusual approach to creating soil with 27-gallon starter bin

Some users said a future ground pile or basic wire bin could work better over time.

Starting a compost pile can sound intimidating, but one Reddit user's candid post showed that getting started can be as simple as a bucket.

After moving to a place with a bigger yard, this first-time composter set up a 27-gallon starter bin. They got encouragement to keep things simple.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post on Reddit's r/composting forum that received more than 240 upvotes and 35 comments, a first-time composter shared their DIY setup after moving from a townhouse to a much larger property.

Instead of trying to process all the yard debris from the new place right away, the original poster began with a 27-gallon tub for kitchen scraps and honeycomb packing paper left over from the move.

They also joked about adding their "morning wizz" to the bin and asked whether burying white rice might help bring in microbes.

Commenters said there was no need to use rice because the microbes would show up on their own, and many suggested adding more "browns," such as leaves or straw, to manage odor and moisture.

Even a rough, imperfect starter bin can keep food scraps and paper out of the trash while creating material that can later support healthier soil.

Spending time outdoors, staying active, and growing plants can feel grounding and rewarding, especially for the OP as they are building a new routine in a new home.

And once compost is ready, it can make growing food easier.

Use what you have, add kitchen scraps, mix in dry carbon-rich material, and be patient.

Several commenters said they hardly ever turn their piles, and one person wrote that compost can still happen even if you "do nothing for absolutely ages." Another commenter said a closed bin can serve as a critter-resistant first stage before material is moved to a larger heap.

Starting with one small bin gives beginners time to learn what works best in their space and climate.

Compost can become part of a low-waste gardening system that helps reduce food waste, support healthier plants, and make homegrown meals more affordable.

"Start small, build year on year. Trying to do too much at once will burn you out for sure!"

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