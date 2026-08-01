New Hampshire gardener's 'Peppergate' post draws reports of seed mix-ups across the US

"Can confirm. I grew a Jimmy Nardello this year that melted my face off."

A New Hampshire gardener thought they were growing early jalapeños this season. Instead, they ended up with a bed of "sad yellow mystery peppers" — and a Reddit thread that suggests the mix-up might be occurring far beyond just one person's backyard.

What happened?

A post on Reddit revived discussion of "Peppergate," the nickname gardeners use for seed-packet mix-ups, after one grower asked whether this season was bringing another onslaught of mislabeled seeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Grew and planted what was supposed to be early jalapeños and ended with a whole bunch of plants growing these sad yellow mystery peppers," the original poster wrote.

The replies suggested this gardener wasn't alone. Gardeners around the country described mislabeled peppers involving jalapeños, poblanos, shishitos, wax peppers, and other varieties.

One commenter wrote, "lol yes it's everywhere in the hotpeppers sub, people keep getting mushroom peppers instead of scotch bonnets."

Another added, "Can confirm. I grew a Jimmy Nardello this year that melted my face off." Others said peppers they expected to be mild turned out hot, while some supposed poblanos ended up looking and tasting like shishitos.

After posting, the gardener said they reached out to Ferry Morse. The company replied that "a manufacturing error can occur during the filling process," and offered a replacement packet and a $10 gift card.

Why does it matter?

For home gardeners, a mislabeled pepper packet can mean losing an entire growing season. This can be especially frustrating in colder regions with shorter summers, where there may not be enough time to start over once a plant matures into the wrong variety.

It can also waste resources. Gardeners may spend months watering, fertilizing, mulching, and protecting plants that never produce the crop they thought they were getting. That means wasted soil amendments, packaging, garden space, and labor — costs that add up environmentally and financially.

Many different types of peppers can taste way different from each other — so the wrong pepper can produce unintended results in the kitchen. People choose pepper varieties based on heat level, size, cooking use, and ripening time. Someone planting jalapeños for salsa or poblanos for stuffing may end up with something else that wouldn't be a good ingredient for those dishes.

What's being done?

The thread has become a place for both comparison and advice. Gardeners are warning one another to keep seed packets and lot information, and the original poster urged anyone dealing with the same issue to contact Ferry Morse if they still had the packaging.

In its response, the company said, "We have been made aware of this issue with our jalapeño seeds and have corrective measures in place to test the seed to ensure proper labelling."

The gardener said the problem did not appear to affect the rest of their pepper crop: varieties from Fedco, Botanical Interests, Hudson Valley, and True Love were grown "with zero issues."

"This is the second seed debacle this year from a big box brand," the gardener wrote.

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