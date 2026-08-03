New gardeners go to social media for help, and even tomato pruning spirals into confusion

"There are many ways to garden and everybody gets to choose how they want to go about it."

For many people just getting into gardening, the internet can make simple questions feel strangely complicated. Advice about tomatoes, in particular, can pile up so fast that a hobby that should be fun, calming, and useful starts to feel more like homework.

What's happening?

A recent conversation on Reddit centered on a timely topic — how difficult social media can make it for beginners to sort through gardening guidance. The original poster argued that the online landscape is especially confusing now that "everybody with a phone is an expert."

Tomato care was the poster's main example of that shift. They said pruning used to involve a few straightforward practices — removing leaves near the soil, cutting away dead or declining growth, and improving airflow in damp climates — but that now gets treated as "this obsessive and highly complex series of highly specific questions about whether to prune or not."

Many agreed that online gardening culture can make people feel as if every leaf spot, yellow stem, or missed trimming decision is a crisis. At the same time, some commenters in the Reddit discussion said it still has value for people gardening in rural areas or under uncommon conditions, where nearby advice can be harder to find.

Why does it matter?

Gardening is one of the most practical hobbies that someone can pick up. Growing even a few herbs, tomatoes, or greens can lower grocery costs, and homegrown produce can be tastier and fresher than store-bought food shipped over long distances.

It can also support both mental and physical health. Time spent outdoors, light movement, and the routine of caring for plants can reduce stress and be a calming activity. But overwhelming advice can turn what should be an enjoyable activity into another source of anxiety.

One commenter described that frustration bluntly: "Looking at gardening advice online is often stressful, and I think it was what actually turned my husband off gardening as a hobby, because there is so much conflicting advice about everything!"

When beginners feel like they are "doing it wrong," they may give up before they ever get to enjoy the rewards.

As one Redditor put it: "It is supposed to be relaxing. It is plants. I have had seeds that birds s*** into the ground grow better than plants I painstakingly planted."

What can I do?

New gardeners can keep things simple. Start with a few crops you actually enjoy eating, learn the basics of sunlight and watering, and resist the urge to treat every online tip as a hard rule. Plants can often tolerate more imperfection than the internet suggests.

It can also help to seek out localized, research-based guidance. In the Reddit thread, commenters pointed to the Extension Master Gardener program and library garden clubs as better bets for local, research-based advice than blanket social media posts.

If you want a straightforward place to begin, this guide to growing your own food offers beginner-friendly steps without the noise. Social media can still be useful, but it tends to work best when it encourages experimentation rather than perfectionism.

As the original poster wrote, "There are many ways to garden and everybody gets to choose how they want to go about it."

Another commenter summed up the appeal even more simply: "I don't need to stress about the garden all the time, I do it because I find it relaxing to just chill out there for a while. Also, food."

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