New gardener spots swallowtail caterpillar on parsley, then learns many people plant parsley for them

"These guys are the only reason I grow parsley."

A beginner gardener expecting a simple herb harvest got an unexpected lesson in backyard ecology after spotting an unidentified caterpillar on their parsley.

Rather than warning them to get rid of it, fellow gardeners made the case for sharing the plant.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/Gardening community, a recent post from a new herb gardener sought a little guidance.

The original poster wrote, "Dipping my toes into gardening by starting a small herb garden. Noticed this caterpillar on my parsley a few days ago! Very cute but not sure if it will harm my plants… Friend or foe?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Gardeners in the comments basically said the answer was yes to both.

One person identified the insect and summed up the situation, writing, "Friend! That's a swallowtail caterpillar. He will definitely harm your plants, though — but swallowtails are beautiful."

The OP quickly responded, writing that they could live with that bargain. In a follow-up comment, they added, "Thank you for the info! I decided to let him have my parsley as I care for it the least out of all that I'm growing LOL. Plus I think it would be sweet to witness."

Elsewhere in the discussion, people said herbs like parsley, dill, and fennel often end up serving as food for swallowtail caterpillars first, with the later arrival of butterflies as the reward.

Why does it matter?

A garden can support your kitchen while also creating habitat for wildlife. Not every leaf-eating insect is a pest that needs to be eliminated, and a little plant damage can surprisingly help support butterflies and other pollinators.

A small herb garden can also help cut down on trips to buy store-bought parsley, dill, or cilantro while also providing fresher ingredients and a simple, low-stress reason to get outside and move your body.

The comments also showed that it is normal for many gardeners to accept this kind of compromise.

"They also really like dill. Hit up the garden center and get backup plants. They're gonna need them!" one person wrote.

Another added, "These guys are the only reason I grow parsley."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.