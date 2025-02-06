EV driver shares startling experience after going back to gas car: 'The instant power ... is just unmatched'

"The noise of the engine, the roughness of acceleration and deceleration, and all the little things that the Tesla just does automatically made for a reminder of just how much I love my Tesla."

As an increasing number of Americans switch to electric vehicles, one Redditor found temporarily returning to gas less than satisfactory.

In a post on r/TeslaModelY, a Model Y owner explained that they rented a larger gas-powered car for a trip with many passengers and lots of luggage.

"With the luggage it barely worked. We had to stack two suitcases in the middle of the second row of seats," they said. "The noise of the engine, the roughness of acceleration and deceleration and all the little things that the Tesla just does automatically made for a reminder of just how much I love my Tesla."

Another Redditor shared a similar experience: "Drove my old 05 Corolla yesterday, I've only had my Tesla for a week and it immediately felt completely foreign to me."

"The instant power of an EV is just unmatched," one commenter added, referring to how quick an EV feels compared to a gas-powered car.

The electric motor in an EV achieves maximum torque much quicker than the internal combustion engine. Most discussions about EV adoption revolve around the environmental and financial advantages. Indeed, an EV's pollution over its lifetime is far less than that of a car powered by an ICE. EVs also cost far less to run and don't require as much maintenance.

The Model Y is by far the most popular electric vehicle in the United States and was the top-selling car worldwide in 2023. With incentives and falling prices, there's seldom been a better time to consider switching to an EV.

As important as the environmental and financial benefits of driving an electric car are, the Reddit discussion raised another point about EV adoption. Simply put, EVs are just plain enjoyable to drive.

One commenter said: "I used to hate driving and now I like it a lot. I will never own an ICE again."

