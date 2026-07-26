Nevada HOA asks for garage photos, can fine owners $100 a week if a car won't fit

For many homeowners, the garage serves several purposes — a place to park, store belongings, and tackle projects. But one Nevada resident says their homeowners association is trying to define that space much more narrowly.

The dispute is a reminder that HOA rules can extend further into daily home life than many buyers may realize.

What's happening?

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, a Nevada resident received an HOA warning over garage use, along with a request for photos showing a vehicle could still fit inside.

Writing anonymously to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the resident said: "The HOA in my condo complex is trying to regulate what we keep in our garage."

Along with asking for images showing the space was not being used mainly for storage, the association allegedly warned that fines could follow. The letter reportedly stated: "If they were to see that it's being used as storage, then we would be fined $100 per week."

The response cited in the report indicated the rule may be enforceable, stating that "the association can enforce this parking regulation whereby one car has to be parked in the garage."

Why does it matter?

In some communities, HOA authority reaches beyond exterior appearance. Rules may extend to garage parking, pets, rentals, overnight guests, and other parts of daily home life.

Restrictive bylaws can also become a hurdle for homeowners hoping to make climate-friendly changes that save money.

Weekly fines, delayed projects, or other restrictions can make it harder to use a home in a practical, cost-effective way.

What can I do?

Before buying into an HOA community, it can be worth looking into the bylaws and CC&Rs so you understand what the association is allowed to regulate and what penalties it can impose.

If you already live in an HOA community, it can help to document everything, ask that rules be cited in writing, and learn the formal process for appeals or bylaw changes. TCD's guide on working with HOAs explains how homeowners can push for updates, including changes that may allow cleaner, lower-cost home improvements.

Homeowners may also have more success by working collectively with neighbors when rules seem outdated or overly broad, as organized residents often have a stronger voice than individuals acting alone.

Buyers considering a new property can also ask whether rules cover solar, native landscaping, or garage storage if a car still fits.

In this case, the homeowner's concern was clear: "The HOA in my condo complex is trying to regulate what we keep in our garage." The response cited in the report was equally direct: "the association can enforce this parking regulation whereby one car has to be parked in the garage."

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