Gardener stunned by their neighbor's tomato plant pushing 100 flowers out on one stem

A huge harvest, though, does not always mean the best eating quality.

After a homeowner snapped a picture of his neighbor's garden, he noticed "an insanely productive tomato variety… exploding with flowers."

The novice gardener then took to Reddit's r/vegetablegardening community for help identifying the tomato variety.

What happened?

After sharing images of the tomato plant with "easily 100 flowers on one mega stem," the original poster asked the group for help identifying the variety.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Most of the replies pointed to the same broad category, a multiflora tomato, which gardeners know for setting especially large clusters of flowers and fruit.

As one commenter explained, "Not sure on the specific variety, but they look to be some sort of 'multiflora' tomato. These varieties can have flower bunches with upwards of 50-60 flowers on them."

The thread then filled with examples of other heavy producers that gardeners said can look or perform similarly, including Juliet, Sweet 100s, Sun Sugar, Blondköpfchen, Spoon Tomatoes, and Kozula 14 Megagroniasty.

But the exact cultivar remained unclear. Instead of ending with a confirmed plant ID, the thread shifted into a bigger gardening debate about whether a tomato this productive deserves the room it takes up.

Why does it matter?

For home gardeners, a plant that churns out dozens upon dozens of tomatoes can mean real savings at the grocery store, especially during peak summer, when fresh produce prices can still add up.

Growing your own food can also deliver better flavor than many store-bought options while giving people a satisfying outdoor activity that supports both mental and physical health.

A huge harvest, though, does not always mean the best eating quality.

That was a recurring theme in the replies, with several gardeners saying some ultra-productive tomatoes can disappoint once they're on the plate.

One commenter wrote, "Eh, they're alright. Kinda bland and watery when compared to some others I've grown, but still better than store-bought imo."

But for people gardening in tight quarters, that tradeoff matters. A variety has to justify its space not just by how much it yields, but by whether the fruit is something you actually want to eat.

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