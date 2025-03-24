Homeowner stunned after neighbor threatens lawsuit over simple yard maintenance: 'There is no valid case against you'

Just about everyone has their own story about a pesky neighbor. Most of us don't have a "my neighbor wants to sue me because they hate bees" story. However, one Reddit user is an exception to that rule.

They took to the r/legaladvice subreddit to seek, well, legal advice regarding their neighbor's bizarre demands.

The post — entitled "Neighbor wants to take me to court over foraging bees and other plant issues" — details the OP's bad neighbor experience.

"Hello all. I have a back neighbor who I share a wall with. Las Vegas, Nevada," the caption reads. "They have a pool, I have 2 trees with flowers along the wall. I used to have 2 palm trees (removed at neighbor's request because fronds were 'falling into pool') and a plum tree (removed because it mysteriously died and because plums 'attracted rats,' were 'falling in [her] yard,' and 'almost choked [her] dog')."

The OP goes on to explain how bees frequent both yards during the spring, then states that the neighbor blames them for this. Despite assurance from a licensed bee removal contractor that there's essentially nothing either of them can do to prevent this, the neighbor insists the OP do something.

"Neighbor wants to take me to court over the bees foraging in my trees, and because of plant life growing over the property line (rose vines, which I trim once a quarter) … What can I do?"

There's really no satisfying some people, particularly nuisance neighbors with a vendetta. By their account, the OP has done just about everything they can to appease this person, but nothing is ever enough.

Fortunately, the commenters let them know that what they've done is actually more than enough, legally speaking.

One commenter said: "Ignore her. But document every moronic text and call from her. Cuz she will 100% keep blaming you for anything that she deems inconvenient."

"I'm a beekeeper. Bees are known to travel up to 4 1/2 miles for water and foraging for pollen and nectar," another wrote. "She can sue, but there is no valid case against you."

"Wait until you get served actual papers from court. If you do, then seek a lawyer who will usually give a free consultation and tell you how to move forward," another offered. "It doesn't sound like you are liable for anything, but they can still sue you and you will have to prove it in court."

