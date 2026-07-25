Neighbor says pergola unfairly shaded her solar panels, then builds one over her own patio

"I think I focused too much on what I assumed instead of checking the facts."

One homeowner's backyard pergola became the source of a surprisingly bitter neighborhood clash after the woman next door said it was getting in the way of her solar setup.

Months later, the dispute took an ironic turn when that same neighbor put up a pergola that looked much like his.

What happened?

Shortly after the homeowner's next-door neighbor, Karen, installed solar panels on the back of her home, she raised concerns about a wooden pergola that had covered her neighbor's patio for about five years without previous complaints.

According to AOL, she came to his door and said, "I think your pergola is blocking sunlight from my panels," then asked whether he would consider shortening it.

To keep the disagreement from escalating, he said they went outside together to look at where the shadows actually fell. He insisted the pergola's shade did not reach her roof, but Karen kept bringing it up in later conversations and eventually sent a certified letter requesting that he voluntarily lower or remove the structure.

Seeking a definitive answer, the homeowner contacted the city planning office and was told the pergola was properly permitted and in compliance with all rules.

He said a city employee also told him, "Your neighbor's solar installation doesn't automatically limit what you can build on your own property."

The homeowners association later tried mediation, but it did not result in any required changes, and the issue seemed to die down for a time.

Then, the following spring, Karen hired a contractor to build a pergola at her own house. The homeowner said he later found out she had shown the crew photos of his structure.

As the contractor put it, "She actually showed us pictures of your pergola and said she liked that style."

Why does it matter?

At its core, the disagreement highlighted a common tension between two things many homeowners value: expanding clean energy and preserving the right to decide how to use their own property.

Solar panels can be a practical way to lower utility bills and reduce pollution through light exposure, but that does not mean every nearby structure is automatically a threat. Concerns about shade are legitimate, yet they need to be measured rather than guessed at from across a fence.

Outdoor shade structures can make patios safer and more comfortable during intense summer heat, while solar panels can reduce household energy costs. With thoughtful planning, both can coexist.

What can I do?

A full shade analysis before panels are installed can identify likely obstructions early and prevent a neighbor from being blamed later for something that should have been addressed during the design process.

Keeping permits, installation dates, photos, and any city documentation together can make a major difference if the issue ends up before an HOA or local planning office.

Mediation can help establish the facts and cool down a dispute before it hardens into years of resentment.

In the end, Karen's own comments summed up the lesson: "I think I focused too much on what I assumed instead of checking the facts."

Later, after enjoying the added shade herself, she admitted, "I guess I finally understand why people build these."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.