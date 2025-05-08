Homeowner enraged after neighbor's landscaper tears up yard without permission: 'What they did is unacceptable'

"Is there a way to compel them to fix my lawn and clean up their mess?"

Lawn care and maintenance are strenuous work, but they are important for maintaining an attractive home exterior while also supporting insect, bird, and mammal biodiversity. Regular upkeep also improves air quality and prevents soil erosion.

Outside forces like severe weather, animals, or other people, however, can damage even the most well-kept lawn. These circumstances can be frustrating, but they can be overcome.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit user whose lawn was damaged by their neighbor's lawn service workers was advised on the thread r/AskLegal to demand that the company repair the damage.

"Neighbor's lawn people tore up my yard," the post was captioned.

The OP noted that this is not the first time the lawn service company has damaged their yard: "They did this another two times (over the course of two years) but I didn't call them on it those times and just fixed it myself."

In the post, it's explained that the lawn company workers used the OP's yard to access the lawn they were hired to mow. Attached is a photo of tire tread marks in the user's yard, with deep tracks dangerously close to the house's gas pump.

The workers promised to fix the damage and reseed the grass, but they failed to follow up immediately.

"Do I just suck it up and fix this or is there a way to compel them to fix my lawn and clean up their mess?" OP asked.

Other Reddit users recommended taking legal action against the lawn company, unless they repair the damage as promised. The damage caused by the mower was not only harmful to the grass, but its proximity to the home's gas pump is cause for concern.

If a fuel pump is damaged, gas and oil from the pump can contaminate water supply, impair indoor air quality, and cause ecological damage to native plants, insects, and animals in surrounding areas.

"You need to block access so it becomes their's and the neighbor's problem. If you don't you're going to lose your gas meter next time," one person commented.

Another said, "You absolutely do not suck it up and fix this. Call the company and ask to speak to the manager. Explain what happened, that they destroyed your lawn, and they either come fix it immediately or you will be contacting your lawyer."

"What they did is unacceptable," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.