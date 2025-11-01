Homeowner devastated after careless neighbor destroys property: 'You are entitled to sue'

"Remember, this is not your fault."

A homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice about a serious situation that developed with a neighbor.

Their post in r/treelaw said that their 25 acres of heavily wooded land is adjacent to their neighbor's five acres of land.

When the neighbor decided to clear their land of the trees, the workers mistakenly cleared a large area of land on the original poster's property. This happened about 30 feet from the OP's driveway and dumped debris and trash on their land.

"You are entitled to sue," a commenter who stated they were a lawyer said.

The OP said that they are trying to work with their neighbor on solving the problem but are not sure how to proceed. They want the trees back for privacy. As their neighborhood is becoming more suburban, the trees were acting as a sound barrier as well.

Neighbors can sometimes be a source of frustration and conflict for homeowners when it comes to climate-friendly solutions and actions. The frustration the OP is experiencing is natural. These situations can be challenging, but they also provide an opportunity for discussion and education.

Having a calm, rational conversation is a great way to start an open line of communication with the neighbor. It gives them a chance to rectify the situation and can create a stronger community bond.

With discussion, neighbors can hopefully work together to create environmentally-friendly, positive change in their neighborhoods.

The advice Redditors offered to the OP regarding the inadvertent land clearing was plentiful. While some were angered and quick to recommend extreme reactions, others understood the importance of respectful neighborly communication and offered support.

"It's your land, your tree(s), your time, and your privacy," one commenter pointed out. "That all has value."

"It's perfectly reasonable to have them restore your land to how it was before they effectively vandalized it," another Redditor said. "I do wish you luck."

A third commenter reassured the OP, "Remember, this is not your fault."

