Homeowner suspects neighbor is at fault after finding mysterious holes in backyard: 'Destroying my garden'

We've all had frustrating neighbors. But one person on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit shared a situation that's a whole new level of headache, and it's striking a chord with readers.

The user posted a photo showing their once-neat garden lawn riddled with deep holes and tunnels. The cause? According to the user, it's all coming from next door.

"My neighbours jungle is destroying my garden with pests," the title of the post reads, explaining that the unkempt, overgrown yard is sending unwelcome critters into their space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This isn't just an eyesore; it's a genuine hazard. According to pest control experts, rat burrows are typically 5-10 centimeters in diameter and are often found under dense vegetation. A neglected yard can become a breeding ground for pests, making it difficult for homeowners to care for their own property and a major barrier for those trying to make climate-friendly choices at home.

Unfortunately, neighbor-related disputes over yard maintenance are not uncommon. In a similar story of neighborhood yard drama, a Long Island woman faced fines for the supposed offense of replacing her lawn with native plants.

While dealing with a difficult neighbor is tough, there are positive steps you can take on your own property. For those dealing with pests, there are simple, natural ways to ward off destructive garden visitors using ingredients such as garlic.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

For anyone looking to move away from a traditional lawn, there is plenty of helpful information on how to upgrade to a natural lawn. This is part of a growing movement, and you can even find helpful tips on how to rewild your yard to create a habitat for local wildlife.

Other users on the Reddit thread chimed in with their own concerns and advice for the original poster.

"Yeah that definitely looks like rat tunnels. I'd get pest control involved quick before it gets worse, those things multiply fast," one commenter advised.

Another user pointed out a different danger, writing: "My concern is the wall that looks like it'll collapse any day."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.