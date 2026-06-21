Neighbor mows the lawn to be helpful and cuts a lilac bush and cherry tree to nothing

"I was wondering if there was any chance of any of them growing."

Several young plants, including a lilac bush and a cherry tree, were lost when a homeowner said a neighbor mowed over them while trying to help out.

What happened?

Seeking advice on Reddit, the original poster described a neighbor mowing down multiple plantings.

They wrote, "My neighbor, in an attempt to be neighborly, mowed our lawn this morning. In doing so, has cut down our 2-year-old lilac bush, 6-month-old cherry tree, and a flowering bush we got as a gift … All down to nothing. I'm not sure how he missed them. I was wondering if there was any chance of any of them growing or if we will need to just start from scratch."

For newer plantings, the answer often depends on the species and on whether the roots remain healthy. Commenters mentioned that the lilac and other bushes would likely survive the cutting if they were previously in good condition. The tree, on the other hand, might have a hard time rebounding.

Why does it matter?

Replacing a lilac bush, a cherry tree, and other landscaping means losing months or even years of growth, along with flowers, shade, and habitat for pollinators.

While it seems to have been a simple mistake, it has also wasted all the water, fertilizer, time, and energy that went into growing those plants.

Installing a native-plant lawn can save money and time on upkeep, reduce water bills, and create a better environment for birds, bees, and butterflies. However, some people might see lawn replacements, such as clover and buffalo grass, as unwanted weeds and decide to cut them down.

What are people saying?

Many people were skeptical about how someone could accidentally mow down bushes and a tree, even if they were relatively young.

"How does someone accidentally mow bushes and trees while mowing the lawn?" they wrote. "No lawnmower I've ever owned could mow down bushes and trees, and I've personally never mistaken trees for grass. Weird."

"The trees were still saplings, and it was a smaller azalea bush," the OP responded. "And the lilac was only a couple years old, so still small."

While some questioned whether the neighbor did it on purpose, the OP said they offered to replace the plants.

"So I do think it was an honest mistake, it's just frustrating," they added.

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