Homeowner raises concerns after camera catches neighbor's disturbing actions: 'Call the police'

A North Carolina homeowner is gaining attention online after sharing trail-camera evidence of a neighbor cutting down dozens of young trees on his property.

The viral Reddit post, shared in the r/legaladvice subreddit, struck a nerve as users debated property rights, environmental stewardship, and the challenges of navigating conflict with difficult neighbors.

According to the homeowner, who lives on 13 acres in Lincoln County, he was alerted by another neighbor that someone was clearing a "spot to hunt from" on his land. But when he investigated, the situation was much worse: There was a trail of freshly cut maple and oak trees leading more than 200 feet past the property line, and nearly 50 saplings stacked in piles behind a neighbor's home.

"There is absolutely no chance they think they are on their property," the homeowner wrote, noting that the neighbors had uncovered boundary pins as they cut deeper into his land.

After putting up a trail camera, he confronted the family — he then learned that their children had allegedly cut the trees, without permission. The homeowner opted for a calm conversation but made clear that if it continued, he would be forced to involve law enforcement.

Incidents like this resonate because they highlight a real barrier homeowners face when trying to protect their land or pursue climate-friendly improvements. Whether someone is installing solar panels, planting native species, or maintaining tree cover that provides shade and reduces fire risk, neighbors can complicate those efforts.





Similar disputes shared online — from neighbors destroying young saplings to homeowners battling tree-law violations — show how quickly tensions can escalate and why documentation is key.

Protecting tree cover matters: Losing even small trees can worsen erosion, reduce carbon absorption, and weaken local wildlife habitat.

Resources such as local extension services, community mediation groups, and neighborhood associations can help homeowners navigate conflicts before they escalate.

Commenters were quick with advice as well.

"Document and report to law enforcement," one wrote.

Another Redditor added: "Call the police, take pictures of the damaged area. Put up some no trespassing signs and get a wildlife camera put up along the 'trail'. You can also speak with your local game warden."

One user summarized: "Get those signs, call the cops, photograph/video damage and hang some cameras. Good luck."

